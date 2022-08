Category: World Published on Wednesday, 03 August 2022 07:49 Hits: 6

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The World Bank has said that assertions by Lebanese politicians that deposits kept in the country's collapsed banking sector are sacred are "cruel" because they "flagrantly contradict the reality." Read full story

