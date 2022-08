Category: World Published on Tuesday, 02 August 2022 10:21 Hits: 2

For many years, the European Central Bank was able to print money to purchase member states’ government debt without having to worry about causing high inflation. But now that stagflationary conditions have set in, the ECB finds itself on the horns of a dilemma.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/ecb-can-no-longer-afford-to-print-money-by-hans-werner-sinn-2022-08