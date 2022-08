Category: World Published on Tuesday, 02 August 2022 11:11 Hits: 2

After suffering a catastrophic defeat in its initial attempt to take Kyiv and Kharkiv, in recent months Russia gained some territory in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region. But on both the military and economic fronts, the war has turned south for the Kremlin.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/russia-military-and-economic-defeat-in-ukraine-by-simon-johnson-2022-08