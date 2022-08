Category: World Published on Wednesday, 03 August 2022 01:14 Hits: 7

The US House speaker is holding talks with lawmakers in Taipei amid heightened tensions with Beijing. China has summoned the US ambassador in protest of the visit.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/taiwan-nancy-pelosi-kicks-off-talks-in-controversial-visit/a-62689384?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf