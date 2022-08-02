The Viral Underclass : Steven Thrasher on Monkeypox, Biden Failures How Class Impacts Viral Spread

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 02 August 2022 12:49 Hits: 9

As New York City declares monkeypox a public health emergency, and California and Illinois have also declared states of emergency over the rapid spread of monkeypox, we speak with LGBTQ+ scholar Steven Thrasher, author of the new book, “The Viral Underclass: The Human Toll When Inequality and Disease Collide,” which explores how social determinants impact the health outcomes of different communities. “This disease is one that in theory can infect anyone, but it has worked its way particularly into communities with men who have sex with men,” says Thrasher. “This does not mean that it’s a 'gay disease,' and shouldn’t be stigmatized that way, but we shouldn’t be ashamed to think about who it is affecting and how it is affecting people and to deal with it with a great sense of urgency.”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2022/8/2/monkeypox_public_health_emergency_vaccine_new