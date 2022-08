Category: World Published on Tuesday, 02 August 2022 05:45 Hits: 4

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called on nations around the globe to "put humanity on a new path" that is free of nuclear weapons as rising geopolitical tensions have put the planet just "one miscalculation away from nuclear annihilation."

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/un-chief-warns-global-tensions-nuclear-annihilation/31969326.html