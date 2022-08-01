Donald Trump endorses 'Eric' for United States Senate

Category: World Published on Monday, 01 August 2022 22:30 Hits: 1

Former President Donald Trump on Monday endorsed Eric Greitens – the ex-Missouri governor who resigned over a sex scandal and is currently embroiled in allegations that he physically abused his wife and kids – for the United States Senate.

Greitens, who has been under additional fire for producing multiple campaign ads promoting political violence, is vying for the Republican Party's nomination.

But Trump appeared to have been hedging his bets. He declined to include a surname when he made his announcement on Truth Social, and the endorsement was accepted by Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, Greitens' chief rival in the August 2nd primary. Trump also repeated the Big Lie that he won the 2020 election:

There is a BIG Election in the Great State of Missouri, and we must send a MAGA champion and True Warrior to the US Senate, someone who will fight for Border Security, Election Integrity, our Military and Great Veterans, together with having a powerful toughness on Crime and the Border. We need a person who will not back down to the Radical Left Lunatics who are destroying our Country. I trust the Great People of Missouri, on this one, to make up their own minds, much as they did when they gave me landslide victories in the 2016 and 2020 Elections, and I am therefore proud to announce that ERIC has my Complete and Total Endorsement!

This story has been updated.



