Donald Trump 'deserves life in prison': Daughters of sentenced insurrection participant

Category: World Published on Monday, 01 August 2022 23:05 Hits: 4

Shortly after January 6th participant Guy Reffitt was sentenced to 87 months in prison for his role in the attack, his daughters reacted to his punishment by calling for former President Donald Trump to be jailed for the rest of his life.

"We are divided and that is not okay," one of the younger Reffitts told reporters. "It was Trump's name on the flags" that were flown during the deadly siege on the United States Capitol. "That's what I meant. That's all I meant."

Her sister added that "I think it really paints a bigger picture to mark my dad as this horrible person and then having him prosecuted like this when somebody is maybe even able to get elected again. Doesn't seem right to me."

READ MORE: Donald Trump asks court for 'absolute immunity' in civil January 6th lawsuits

Trump, they continued, "deserves life in prison if my father's in prison for this long. He is the one. Edward Bernaise, Aldus Huxley, that's where I get my beliefs and my parents raised us to be freethinkers and have our own thoughts. They did not raise us to one point of view."

Watch below or at this link.

READ MORE: Kremlin propagandist: 'Russian agent' Donald Trump is under criminal investigation

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2022/08/donald-trump-life-in-prison-2657789277/