Category: World Published on Tuesday, 02 August 2022 03:26 Hits: 5

California is the second US state after New York to declare an emergency. By doing so, officials hope to bolster efforts to combat the spread of monkeypox.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/monkeypox-california-declares-state-of-emergency/a-62678257?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf