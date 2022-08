Category: World Published on Tuesday, 02 August 2022 05:50 Hits: 4

Threatened by one of the world's biggest armies, Taiwan's strategy is to make an invasion as difficult as possible.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/how-could-taiwan-defend-itself-against-china/a-62669521?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf