Published on Tuesday, 02 August 2022

The first shipment of Ukrainian grain since the Russian invasion in February left the port of Odesa on Monday under a landmark deal to lift Moscow’s naval blockade in the Black Sea. Kyiv said the departure of the Razoni cargo ship would bring “relief for the world” – if Moscow respected its side of the accord. Follow FRANCE 24's live blog for the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20220802-live-too-soon-to-celebrate-resumption-of-grain-shipments-zelensky-says