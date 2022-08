Category: World Published on Tuesday, 02 August 2022 07:04 Hits: 7

Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri, who has been killed in a US drone strike in Afghanistan, President Joe Biden said Monday, was the key ideologue behind the global terror network for several decades, though he was never able to revive the status it had under charismatic founder Osama bin Laden.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20220802-from-cairo-doctor-to-al-qaeda-s-chief-ideologue-who-was-ayman-al-zawahiri