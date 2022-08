Category: World Published on Monday, 01 August 2022 13:43 Hits: 1

Efforts to establish a global climate governance regime have taken a long, zigzagging path, most recently hitting a wall in the United States. But now that congressional Democrats have reached a compromise on sorely needed climate legislation, there may still be a chance to keep the 2015 Paris climate agreement alive.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/us-climate-legislation-paris-agreement-international-law-by-antara-haldar-2022-08