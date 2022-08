Category: World Published on Monday, 01 August 2022 06:03 Hits: 4

The head of Myanmar's junta on Monday blamed instability for stalling efforts to implement a peace plan agreed with other Southeast Asian countries as he extended emergency rule for another six months.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20220801-myanmar-junta-to-extend-emergency-rule-into-2023