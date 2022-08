Category: World Published on Monday, 01 August 2022 06:54 Hits: 6

US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi was due on Monday to kick off an Asia tour that has been shrouded in secrecy following an escalation in tensions with China over Taiwan.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20220801-us-house-speaker-pelosi-to-begin-asia-tour-amid-us-china-tensions-over-taiwan