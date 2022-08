Category: World Published on Sunday, 31 July 2022 22:12 Hits: 5

Nichelle Nichols, who broke barriers for Black women as Lt. Uhura on the “Star Trek” television series, passed on Saturday. 'You’ve changed the face of television forever,' Martin Luther King, Jr. told her.

