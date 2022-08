Category: World Published on Tuesday, 26 July 2022 13:15 Hits: 4

Asylum seekers will continue making their way to Turkish-controlled Northern Cyprus, regardless of whether they are aware of its unrecognized status. The United Nations Refugee Agency and the European Union, in particular, must take concrete steps to offer them meaningful protection.

