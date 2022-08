Category: World Published on Wednesday, 27 July 2022 11:27 Hits: 3

It is unclear why the European Central Bank has introduced a new asset-purchase instrument instead of using its existing Outright Monetary Transactions facility. By shielding countries from both market forces and political commitments, the Transmission Protection Instrument risks destabilizing European monetary union.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/ecb-transmission-protection-instrument-could-destabilize-eurozone-by-lars-p-feld-et-al-2022-07