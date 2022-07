Category: World Published on Saturday, 30 July 2022 19:25 Hits: 6

The United Nations says it is ready to investigate the deaths of dozens of Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) in an attack in territory controlled by Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/ukraie-olenivka-pows-un-investigation-/31966921.html