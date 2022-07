Category: World Published on Sunday, 31 July 2022 06:49 Hits: 6

The governor of the Russian-controlled Crimean Peninsula in Ukraine has announced that Navy Day celebrations have been canceled following a drone attack on the headquarters of the Russia's Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol.

