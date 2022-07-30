Former prosecutor explains why some of Trump's inner circle is now cooperating with Jan 6 panel

Category: World Published on Saturday, 30 July 2022 17:56 Hits: 7

A U.S. former prosecutor is explaining why members of former President Donald Trump's inner circle are now willing to cooperate with the House Select Committee's investigation into the insurrection on the U.S. Capitol.

On Saturday, July 30, former prosecutor Cynthia Alksne appeared on "The Katie Phang Show," where she was asked why so many senior Trump administration officials are willingly speaking out.

Most recently, former top-ranking members of the Trump administration —including White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and former U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin— have voluntarily testified before the committee without being subpoenaed. According to Alksne, they are all beginning to see just how serious the investigation is.

"What does it tell you that we are now seeing Trump allies and former cabinet members, like Steve Mnuchin and Mike Pompeo, reportedly engaging with the Jan. 6 committee without even having to be served with a subpoena?" host Phang prompted.

"It tells me that the Jan.6 committee is getting somewhere," Alksne replied.

She added, "They see it, they know it, and so they would rather go voluntarily than be subpoenaed. Obviously, the committee has some momentum, what's fascinating about what is also coming up this week is there is a whole collection of emails and lawyers who I cannot wait to hear from, who were hiding what they were doing from the White House lawyers."

"A lot of the lawyers involved in the elector scheme, they are also out there sending emails back and forth in the Jan. 6 committee," she elaborated. "They are finding out about them in the New York Times, which is reporting about it. It is almost like there were two sets of lawyers working on the whole elector scheme. One set saying this is completely illegal. And the other side saying it's fake let's put a little smiley face and keep going."

"It is fascinating how it is finally, finally starting to come out," she added.

