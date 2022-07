Category: World Published on Sunday, 31 July 2022 05:14 Hits: 6

Jose Ruben Zamora Marroquin's elPeriodico newspaper is famous for investigations that have revealed several cases of government corruption.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/guatemala-arrest-of-prominent-journalist-sparks-outrage/a-62661067?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf