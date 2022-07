Category: World Published on Sunday, 31 July 2022 07:25 Hits: 8

Moscow says the invitation was extended "in the interests of conducting an objective investigation." The Ukrainian president, meanwhile, has ordered residents to leave the eastern Donetsk region. DW rounds up the latest.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/russia-ukraine-updates-moscow-says-it-has-invited-un-icrc-to-probe-pow-jail-deaths/a-62661252?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf