The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Live: Russia invites UN, Red Cross experts to investigate Ukraine jail deaths

Category: World Hits: 5

Live: Russia invites UN, Red Cross experts to investigate Ukraine jail deaths Russia on Sunday invited United Nations and Red Cross experts to probe the deaths of dozens of Ukrainian prisoners held by Moscow-backed separatists, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky ordered the evacuation of residents in the eastern region of Donetsk. Follow FRANCE 24's liveblog for all the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20220731-live-russia-invites-un-red-cross-experts-to-investigate-ukraine-jail-deaths

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version