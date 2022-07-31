Who are the economic ‘referees’ that decide if the US is in a recession?

Category: World Published on Sunday, 31 July 2022 07:02 Hits: 7

The US Commerce Department on Thursday announced that the country’s gross domestic product fell for the second consecutive quarter, and President Joe Biden said it “doesn’t sound like a recession”. In most countries, two successive quarters of GDP decline officially qualify as a recession, but not in the United States, where an independent body of eight economists called the Business Cycle Dating Committee makes such a determination.

