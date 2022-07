Category: World Published on Friday, 29 July 2022 16:33 Hits: 8

George Floyd’s family members and activists are frustrated over sentences for the ex-cops who took part in Mr. Floyd’s arrest that are shorter than federal guidelines recommend. Yet, a legal expert says even this level of legal responsibility is “groundbreaking.”

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Justice/2022/0729/Penalties-for-Floyd-ex-cops-bring-hard-questions-about-responsibility?icid=rss