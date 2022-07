Category: World Published on Friday, 29 July 2022 09:17 Hits: 3

European football’s governing body says it will probe Turkish team Fenerbahce, after its fans chanted pro-Putin slogans when their Ukrainian opponents scored a decisive goal.

Read more https://balkaninsight.com/2022/07/29/uefa-to-investigate-turkish-fans-putin-chants-in-kyiv-game/