Published on Wednesday, 27 July 2022

The European Central Bank’s new Transmission Protection Instrument is as ambitious as it is risky. Not only does it involve the central bank in tasks that lie far outside its remit, but it has also been unveiled at a time when monetary policymakers should be focused squarely on maintaining price stability.

