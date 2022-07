Category: World Published on Saturday, 30 July 2022 09:26 Hits: 5

The Ukrainian military said on July 30 that it had killed more than 150 Russian soldiers and destroyed two ammunition dumps in fresh fighting in the Kherson region, where Kyiv is concentrating its biggest counteroffensive since the start of the war.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/ukraine-kherson-russian-soldiers-killed/31966537.html