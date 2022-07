Category: World Published on Saturday, 30 July 2022 07:30 Hits: 8

The energy giant said on Saturday it had stopped supplying gas to EU member state Latvia, accusing it of violating conditions for gas withdrawal.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/russia-s-gazprom-says-it-has-stopped-gas-supplies-to-latvia/a-62656789?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf