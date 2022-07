Category: World Published on Thursday, 28 July 2022 22:08 Hits: 4

President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping agreed to schedule their first in-person summit during a sometimes tense phone call Thursday where Xi warned the United States not to “play with fire” in Taiwan.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/diplomacy/20220728-xi-warns-biden-not-to-play-with-fire-as-two-leaders-agree-to-in-person-meeting