Category: World Published on Friday, 29 July 2022 20:56 Hits: 7

French authorities on Friday held a fireman from the south of France accused of being behind a series of wildfires in the region which he says he started in a quest for adrenaline.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20220729-volunteer-fireman-accused-of-starting-forest-fires-in-south-of-france