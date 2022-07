Category: World Published on Saturday, 30 July 2022 05:06 Hits: 6

The House passed legislation Friday to revive a ban on certain semi-automatic guns, the first vote of its kind in years and a direct response to the firearms often used in the crush of mass shootings ripping through communities nationwide.

