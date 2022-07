Category: World Published on Saturday, 30 July 2022 09:27 Hits: 9

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah's 1444h/2022 Tokoh Maal Hijrah recipient Datuk Jasri @ Nasip Mat Jakir calls on all Malaysians, especially civil servants, to avoid corruption and abuse of power to ensure harmony in the country. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2022/07/30/sabah-tokoh-maal-hijrah-recipient-urges-m039sians-to-avoid-corruption-abuse-of-power