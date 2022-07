Category: World Published on Saturday, 30 July 2022 09:31 Hits: 5

KUANTAN: Malay warrior Mat Kilau was named as the recipient of this year’s Pahang Tokoh Maal Hijrah award on Saturday (July 30). Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2022/07/30/mat-kilau-named-pahang-tokoh-maal-hijrah-award-recipient