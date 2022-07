Category: World Published on Friday, 29 July 2022 16:34 Hits: 5

Tunisia has voted for a constitution that gives sweeping powers to the president and weakens the legislative and judicial branches of government. Proposed and spearheaded by the sitting president, the country could turn into an autocracy, experts say.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Africa/2022/0729/Tunisia-s-president-handed-unchecked-power-with-new-constitution?icid=rss