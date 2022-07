Category: World Published on Friday, 29 July 2022 08:00 Hits: 4

Westerners regard Russia’s war as an attack on the rules-based order, but Chinese scholars see it as another harbinger of the denouement of US hegemony. While Americans and Europeans can argue with this position, it would be a mistake not to take it seriously.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/china-view-of-russia-war-in-ukraine-by-mark-leonard-2022-07