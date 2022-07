Category: World Published on Friday, 29 July 2022 17:50 Hits: 3

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez called on office workers to ditch their neckties. In a press conference with his collar open, he said saving energy ought trump sartorial style in searing temperatures.

