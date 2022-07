Category: World Published on Friday, 29 July 2022 17:54 Hits: 4

French President Emmanuel Macron's visits to Cameroon, Benin and Guinea Bissau were aimed at redefining relations, but simultaneous Russian overtures mean there's stiff competition for international influence.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/russia-looms-large-over-emmanuel-macron-s-africa-trip/a-62622367?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf