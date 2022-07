Category: World Published on Friday, 29 July 2022 11:00 Hits: 1

French President Emmanuel Macron and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman agreed "to ease the effects" of the war in Ukraine during talks in Paris, the Élysée Palace said Friday. Macron came under fire from rights groups for hosting the Saudi leader, who has been accused of being behind the killing of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/middle-east/20220729-macron-mbs-to-co-operate-to-ease-effects-of-ukraine-war