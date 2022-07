Category: World Published on Friday, 29 July 2022 11:13 Hits: 1

Inflation in the European countries using the euro currency shot up to another record in July, pushed by higher energy prices fueled by Russia's war in Ukraine, but the economy still managed better-than-expected, if meager, growth in the second quarter.

