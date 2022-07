Category: World Published on Friday, 29 July 2022 15:11 Hits: 3

Ukraine bombed a bridge this week that is vital to Russian soldiers occupying the town of Kherson, part of an apparent strategy to cut off the supply lines sustaining Russian troops.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20220729-ukraine-targets-supply-routes-to-weaken-russian-troops-in-kherson