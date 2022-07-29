Our Lives Depend on Passing Climate Policy : Meet Congressional Staffer Arrested in Senate Protest

Category: World Published on Friday, 29 July 2022 12:34 Hits: 3

Before a deal emerged this week on a bill to address the climate emergency, six congressional staffers were arrested Monday on Capitol Hill as they held a nonviolent civil disobedience protest inside the office of Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, urging him to reopen negotiations on the bill. We speak with Saul Levin, one of the staffers who was arrested, and discuss the role the action had in pushing the bill forward. “Our lives depend on passing climate policy this year,” says Levin. “We hope that this had an impact.” We’re also joined by Leah Stokes, a professor of environmental politics who advised Senate Democrats on the legislation.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2022/7/29/congress_climate_bill_manchin_schumer