The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Hellholes : Heat Waves Worsen Conditions in Prisons with No Air Conditioning, Understaffing

Category: World Hits: 3

Seg4 northwest detention center

As tens of millions of people in the United States live under heat alerts this summer, we look at conditions faced by those in prisons and jails with poor cooling systems and lack of access to running water. “Although heat has been an ongoing issue in Texas, this year it’s exacerbated by a staffing crisis that’s been years in the making,” says Keri Blakinger, the first formerly incarcerated reporter for The Marshall Project. “This is a drastically underappreciated problem,” adds Dr. Homer Venters, the former chief medical officer for New York City’s Correctional Health Services.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2022/7/29/prisons_heatwave_keri_blakinger

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version