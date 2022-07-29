Hellholes : Heat Waves Worsen Conditions in Prisons with No Air Conditioning, Understaffing

Category: World Published on Friday, 29 July 2022 12:42 Hits: 3

As tens of millions of people in the United States live under heat alerts this summer, we look at conditions faced by those in prisons and jails with poor cooling systems and lack of access to running water. “Although heat has been an ongoing issue in Texas, this year it’s exacerbated by a staffing crisis that’s been years in the making,” says Keri Blakinger, the first formerly incarcerated reporter for The Marshall Project. “This is a drastically underappreciated problem,” adds Dr. Homer Venters, the former chief medical officer for New York City’s Correctional Health Services.

