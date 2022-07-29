The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Prison Health Expert Warns Monkeypox Could Dramatically Increase Behind Bars, Calls for CDC Action

Category: World Hits: 6

Seg5 monkeypox

The first case of monkeypox behind bars was reported in Chicago this week, and health experts are warning that jails could accelerate the spread as they are dangerously unprepared to combat against a virus that spreads through close physical contact. We speak with Dr. Homer Venters, the former chief medical officer for New York City’s Correctional Health Services, whose new op-ed for The Hill is headlined ”CDC must act to prevent monkeypox explosion in prisons.”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2022/7/29/monkeypox_outbreak_dr_homer_venters

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version