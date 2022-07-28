'Worse than a slap in the face': 9/11 families blast Donald Trump's Saudi-backed golf event

Category: World Published on Thursday, 28 July 2022 23:30 Hits: 6

Family members of the victims who were killed in the terrorist attacks of September 11th, 2001 released a new ad on Thursday blasting former President Donald Trump for falsely claiming that the perpetrators remain at large.

"Nobody's gotten to the bottom of 9/11, unfortunately, and they should have, as to the maniacs that did that horrible thing to our city, to our country, to the world, so nobody's really been there," Trump told an ESPN reporter when asked if hosting the LIV Golf Tournament sponsored by the Saudi Sovereign Wealth Fund at his Bedminster, New Jersey resort is tone deaf.

The 30-second spot shared hours later featured surviving loved ones expressing their revulsion:

Thousands were murdered on 9/11. I live every single day without my father. The FBI files show that the Saudi government was involved.

This golf tournament is taking place 50 miles from Ground Zero. It's disgusting.

Worse than a slap in the face.

You're taking money from an evil regime.

These are 3,000 Americans that were killed on American soil.

How much money to turn your back on your own country?

$200 million? Sure, I'll forget about their atrocities.

I'm never gonna forget and never gonna forgive the golfers who are taking this blood money.

