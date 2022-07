Category: World Published on Friday, 29 July 2022 01:31 Hits: 7

After years of strained relations, the neighboring countries will reopen their embassies and appoint new ambassadors for the first time since 2019.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/colombia-s-new-leftist-president-to-repair-ties-with-venezuela/a-62634235?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf