Senegal opposition figures barred from standing in parliamentary elections

Category: World Published on Friday, 29 July 2022 00:17 Hits: 6

Senegalese opposition MPs including Déthié Fall of the Yewwi Askan Wi coalition have been barred from standing in Sunday’s polls, which could be an important test of the ruling party’s power. Fall was briefly detained in June as part of what he and some analysts see as a worrying sign for democracy in the country. FRANCE 24’s Sam Bradpiece, Sarah Sakho and Elimane Ndao report from Dakar.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/africa/20220729-senegal-opposition-figures-banned-from-standing-in-parliamentary-elections