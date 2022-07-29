The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Live: Russia's Wagner given responsibility for parts of front line

Live: Russia's Wagner given responsibility for parts of front line Russian private military firm Wagner has likely been allocated responsibility for specific sectors of the front line in eastern Ukraine, possibly as Russia is facing a major shortage of combat infantry, Britain's Ministry of Defence said in an intelligence update on Friday. Follow our liveblog for all the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

