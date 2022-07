Category: World Published on Friday, 29 July 2022 06:20 Hits: 9

CAIRO (Reuters) - After nine years of sweeping crackdowns on dissent, Egypt is set to launch a carefully choreographed political dialogue, but the main Islamist opposition movement is excluded and critics say a parallel move to release prisoners is proceeding too slowly. Read full story

